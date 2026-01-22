Harry Styles is FINALLY hitting the road once again, and this time it will be a really big deal. The music superstar just announced that he'll be performing residencies across the globe for his "Harry Styles Together Together" Concerts. And this tour is sure to set new records in terms of how large it will be.

Harry Styles to Perform A Record Setting 30 Concerts at Madison Square Garden

Back in 2022, Harry performed a 15-night residency at the venue. It was the highest grossing single engagement in the venue's history.

Now Harry is about to smash that record. He just announced he will perform 30 concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY. That's right... 30 concerts will take place later this year at the world's most famous arena. The Madison Square Garden concerts will mark Harry's only scheduled dates in the United States.

Wanna go? Here's everything else know.

When Is Harry Styles Performing at Madison Square Garden

Harry Styles: Together, Together will hit MSG starting in late August 2026 and go through Halloween night this year. Here's a list of all of the dates he'll be performing there:

August 2026: 26, 28, 29

September 2026: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26, 30

October 2026: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31

So, yes, his fans will be thrilled because that DOES include his famed Harry-ween shows on October 30 and 31.

Ticket Info For Harry Styles' New York City Residency

Of course, this is about to be one of this year's hottest tickets to get. An artist pre-sale is going to be highly recommended if you want access to tickets early on.

You can sign up to join the Artist Presale now through Sunday, January 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET. on Ticketmaster.com. It's important to note that you must sign up by Sunday, January 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET to participate in the Artist Presale. Click here to sign up for the Harry Styles presale.

When Do Harry Styles Tickets Go On Sale

The exact on-sale dates for the shows varies (based on which dates you're trying to go to). So the earlier shows will go on sale first and the others are all staggered for about a week. This makes sense as Ticketmaster is probably trying to stagger the demand online just a bit.

Here's what we know:

Harry Styles concerts on August 26, 28, 29; September 2 and 4:

Artist Presale: Tuesday, January 27 at 11:00 a.m. ET

General Sale: Friday, January 30 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Harry Styles concerts on September 5, 9, 11, 12, and 16:

Artist Presale: Tuesday, January 27 at 2:00 p.m. ET

General Sale: Friday, January 30 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Harry Styles concerts on September 18, 19, 23, 25, and 26:

Artist Presale: Thursday, January 29 at 11:00 a.m. ET

General Sale: Friday, January 30 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Harry Styles concerts on September 30; October 2, 3, 7, and 9:

Artist Presale: Thursday, January 29 at 2:00 p.m. ET

General Sale: Friday, January 30 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Harry Styles concerts on October 10, 14, 16, 17, and 21:

Artist Presale: Tuesday, February 3 at 11:00 a.m. ET

General Sale: Wednesday, February 4 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Harry Styles concerts on October 23, 24, 28, 30, and 31:

Artist Presale: Tuesday, February 3 at 2:00 p.m. ET

General Sale: Wednesday, February 4 at 11:00 a.m. ET

What Happens If I'm Not Able to Get Tickets to See Harry Styles?

If you're not able to get tickets right away via the presale, don't panic. There are likely to be more tickets available during the general onsite dates. Plus, with 30 shows it's highly likely that more tickets may become available later this year. And, certainly, there will be opportunities to buy verified resale tickets from platforms like Ticketmaster and more.

