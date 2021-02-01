‘Frasier’ Revival In the Works For New Paramount+ Service

Prepare the tossed salads and scrambled eggs: We hear the blues a’calling, again.

That’s because everyone’s favorite advice-dealing radio host, Frasier Crane, is apparently up for a new revival series. This one would be for the upcoming Paramount+ streaming service, the rebranded CBS All Access. (Both the service and Frasier are owned by ViacomCBS.) Frasier himself, Kelsey Grammer, has been trying to get a new Frasier series on the air for a while, and now it seems it might finally be happening.

According to TVLine, Paramount+ “is circling the years-in-the-making project, which would find Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane.” Variety confirmed the report but cautioned that at this point, the plans are in “in the very early stages.” They also warned that the show could still not come together because of “cost” — namely the salaries the stars of the show would command in any sort of return engagement. (In addition to Grammer, the original cast included David Hyde Pierce as Frasier’s brother Niles, Jane Leeves as his father’s physical therapist Daphne, Peri Gilpin as Frasier’s producer Roz, and the late John Mahoney as his dad Martin.)

Spun off from Cheers following the sitcom’s conclusion in 1993, Frasier went on to become one of the most critically acclaimed and Emmy awarded shows of its era, winning the prize for Outstanding Comedy Series five years in a row. That would set some very lofty expectations that any revival would have to meet, but then again, that sort of thing hasn’t stopped any of the many TV revivals in recent years like Arrested Development, The X-Files, Twin Peaks, Will & Grace, Mad About You, or The Conners. They all heard those tossed salads and scrambled eggs calling again. (And by tossed salads ands scrambled eggs, I mean money.)