This Popular Burger & Ice Cream Chain is Opening 2 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is planning on opening two new locations in Burlington County, New Jersey, according to South Jersey Food Scene.

The first location will be in Burlington Township, in the former location of the Burlington Center Mall, and the second location will open in Cinnaminson.

They're hopeful to open the Burlington Township location by November 29. But we'll have to wait just a bit longer for the Cinnaminson location, which they plan on opening sometime around mid-2024, according to Patch.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a Kansas-based chain specializing in, well, frozen custard and steakburgers! The steakburgers are made by thinly pressed patties that get a nice cripsy edge to them, and then finished with their signature Freddy's Famous Steakburger and Fry seasoning.

Their menu also includes hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, french fries, and frozen treats like their famous frozen custard, milkshakes and sundaes!

In the meantime, you could hit up a few of their other locations, including in Broomall, Brookhaven and Hatfield in Pennsylvania, and two locations in Toms River and Linden.

I've never had Freddy's food before, but I'm so curious to try! It's cool to see them making more of a presence in the state by spreading out to South Jersey.

Are you excited for the two new Burlington County locations? If you're a fan of Freddy's let us know if we're in for a treat!

