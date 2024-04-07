Wawa is Offering FREE Coffee to Celebrate 60th Anniversary!

Okay Wawa coffee lovers! Get ready for another free coffee promotion!

To celebrate their 60th anniversary, Wawa will be offering FREE coffee on April 16! You'll be able to grab a free hot coffee of any size all day!

It's kind of crazy to believe that Wawa has been around since 1964! Over the decades it's become a cult-favorite cornerstone of East coast American culture and one of the fastest-growing convenience store franchises. A lot of us today can't function without Wawa coffee every morning!

National Wawa Day will honor "Day Brighteners"

Not only will be they be offering free coffee on National Wawa Day, but each Wawa store nationwide will also honor a "Day Brighter" - a customer who is special to the team - to present them with a prize package including a mug, a special sash, and other goodies!

Wawa is Hiring for Beach Season 2024

And by the way, if you're looking for a job, this could be a cool chance! With beach season ahead, Wawa is now hiring for beach season jobs at multiple Jersey Shore locations!

According to a press release, the company is looking to hire about 1,500 new associates in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia Beach stores.

READ MORE: Wawa Workers REALLY Want You to Stop Trying to Get Away With This

They'll be hiring at over 60 locations for full and part-time positions starting at $15/hr. And that's not all - there's tasty perks! Employees will also receive free Shortis, menu discounts, and "summer fun - part of the one-of-a-kind experience of working at Wawa this summer."

Will you grabbing that free cup of coffee on April 16? Take advantage!

