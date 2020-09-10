‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘The Avengers’ Star Dame Diana Rigg Dies at 82

Game of Thrones and The Avengers star Dame Diana Rigg has passed away.

The 82-year-old Tony-award winner was diagnosed with cancer in March, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her daughter, Rachael Stirling, told the outlet that her mother "spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession. I will miss her beyond words."

"It is with tremendous sadness that we announce that Dame Diana Rigg died peacefully early this morning," Rigg's agent, Simon Beresford, said in a statement on Thursday (September 10).

"She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time," he continued. "Dame Diana was an icon of theatre, film, and television. She was the recipient of BAFTA, Emmy, Tony and Evening Standard Awards for her work on stage and screen. Dame Diana was a much loved and admired member of her profession, a force of nature who loved her work and her fellow actors. She will be greatly missed."

In the 1960s, Rigg portrayed Emma Peel in The Avengers. Shortly after, she portrayed a Bond girl, Tracy di Vicenzo, in On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

She portrayed the fan-favorite Game of Thrones character, Lady Olenna Tyrell. She was nominated for 4 Emmys for her iconic role.

