‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9: Every Easter Egg and Secret

House of the Dragon has an amazing opening credits sequence, but it’s not static. Each episode, the opening changes to reflect the events of that episode, which characters will be spotlighted, what alliances have been formed or broken, and who has recently perished.

That's just one of the little details, Easter eggs, and Game of Thrones references you might have missed in the latest episode of House of the Dragon. The opening credits change to reflect the differences between Alicent and Rhaenyra in George R.R. Martin's books and in this television series, the meaning of each character's red or green clothing, the unrequited love that becomes hugely important this week, and the meaning of all the twin imagery in House of the Dragon.

