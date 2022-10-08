Ian may not be a hurricane anymore, but his presence can still be seen in the form of heavy rain, coastal flooding, and beach erosion along the Jersey Shore. Check out video of a massive wave crashing over a sea wall in North Wildwood.

Watch below as water from the ocean totally overpowers the sand at 2nd St. beach, crashes over the sea wall and railing, and spills all the way across the street.

Video, on Wildwood Boardwalk on Facebook, was captured by PJ Hondros.

Over the weekend, Wildwood experienced an enormous amount of street flooding from the storm.

Wave heights on Monday are being reported at anywhere from 6 to 12 feet, and a high risk for rip current warning remains in effect.

Hazardous sea conditions for surfers and vessels remain in place until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to Townsquare Media. Please, stay out of the water.

