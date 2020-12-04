‘Glee’ Cast Reunites Virtually for Fundraiser Honoring Naya Rivera

The cast of Glee came together virtually for a fundraiser in memory of the late Naya Rivera.

On Friday (December 4), Glee alums Heather Morris, Jane Lynch, Darren Criss, Chris Colfer, Dianna Agron, Chord Overstreet, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Matthew Morrison and others launched a GoFundMe to raise money for Rivera's favorite organization that she volunteered for. Alexandria House is a transitional house for women and children that is located in Los Angeles. At the time of this article's publication, the fundraiser reached over $29,000.

Each of the former co-stars took turns reading off their mission in a video. They titled the fundraiser, "Snixxmas," which was the name of Rivera's annual Christmas party. Rivera would have her friends and family bring gifts to be donated to children in need.

“It was a blast but it wasn’t all just glitz, glamour and gay apparel," Criss said. "No, every holiday season, Naya not only managed to find a way to give something great back to her friends and family, but something great back to her community."

"And this year the thing we’re thinking about most is our incredible friend Naya and the wonderful memories she’s left us with," Ushkowitz continued.

“Naya said that working with Alexandria House was the biggest blessing of her and Josey’s lives," Colfer revealed. "She not only raised funds and donated she also volunteered her time."

Morrison added that the former co-stars will be making donations in Rivera's name to the fundraiser. Jane Lynch added, "We ask you all to join in our effort to bring a little Snixxmas cheer into the lives of those in need."

Naya's family also released a statement. "We are forever grateful to Naya‘s friends and colleagues for having the desire to put such a beautiful fundraiser together," they wrote. "Everyone will always be remembered and loved by her entire family. Naya loved Christmas and we are pleased to know that her Christmas parties left a lasting impression on all of our lives."

