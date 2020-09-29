Naya Rivera’s Sister Nickayla Addresses Ryan Dorsey Relationship Rumors

Naya Rivera’s sister Nickayla is swatting off insensitive rumors as she helps take care of Naya's 5-year-old son, Josey, alongside the late Glee star’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey.

Ryan and Nickayla moved into a three-bedroom rental in the San Fernando Valley together, immediately sparking romance rumors. ET has confirmed that they are not involved romantically and are solely focused on providing stability and consistency for Josey.

“In the darkest times of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends and family,” the 25-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories, responding to allegations of a romance between her and Ryan. “Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself. I’m not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.”

@nickaylarivera via Instagram

“What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, and never take a moment of life for granted,” she continued. “I hope you all can do the same.”

A source told ET that Nickayla stepped in to help Ryan care for Josey to provide some normalcy, as she has played an active role in his life and often helped Naya care for him.

"Since the devastating loss of Naya, Ryan’s role in parenting has of course been amped up,” the source shared. “He’s the primary caregiver, but has been relying very heavily on Nickayla. He would not be able to do this without her help and involvement.”

“They simply share the same goal: to give Josey the best childhood possible and to raise him the best they can without Naya," the source added. "They’ve also found comfort in one another because they understand what each other is dealing with and they know how exhausting it can be to be grieving in the public eye while trying to keep it together for Josey.”

Rivera died in July from drowning while swimming with Josey in Lake Piru. Josey was found safe on the boat.