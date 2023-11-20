Grenade Found Near Lakewood, NJ Synagogue Sunday Morning

A grenade was found and removed from an Ocean County, NJ town earlier Sunday morning.

The grenade was found taped to a pole near a synagogue in Lakewood, NJ, around 8 am Sunday morning. The information was first reported by The Lakewood Scoop. Other outlets including NBC 10 have since confirmed the news as well.



The device was found near the Samar Shul synagogue. It was found taped to a pole. Local officials called for the New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad to respond, reports say.

Lakewood, NJ Police Car Lakewood police (X, Twitter) loading...

They shut the area down as they investigated. It was determined to be a grenade, but it was empty. So it was incapable of detonating.

An investigation into the discovery is ongoing.