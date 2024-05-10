Look for 94.5 PST in the Annual New Hope Pride Parade — Saturday May 18!

Look for 94.5 PST in the Annual New Hope Pride Parade — Saturday May 18!

94.5 PST

We’re thrilled to kick off the Pride Season once again at one of the biggest events of the year! The annual New Hope Celebrates Pride Parade and Pride Fair is happening on Saturday, May 18, and 94.5 PST will be there!

Look for the 94.5 PST van in the parade.

The annual parade is truly one of the VERY best in the entire country. It steps off at 11 a.m. at Lambertville City Hall (where New Jersey’s first same-sex marriages were performed in 2013) and it continues down Bridge Street into Pennsylvania. It’s the only Pride Parade to cross a state line.

94.5 PST logo
Get our free mobile app

After the parade, the fun continues for the Pride Fair. It’s happening at the end of South Main Street, open to the public in the Legion parking lot at the corner of New St. and South Main Street.

This year’s PrideFest includes performances from Sapphira Cristál, who was both the runner-up and Miss Congeniality on season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Other performers include John Duff, Rainy Day Band, Cara Carney, Sam Ryan, Victoria Lace, and more.

We'll see you in New Hope (& Lambertville!) with 94.5 PST!

10 Reasons Why New Hope, PA's LGBTQ+ Pride Event is the BEST in the Country

I love Pride. I love Pride Month. I love celebrating Pride. And I've seen my fair share of pride events in cities big and small across the country, but I have to admit: no annual Pride event compares to the one that happens every May in New Hope, PA. It's BETTER than New York City and Philadelphia's pride events, and I am so excited that the big day is almost here for 2024. But why do I love it so much? Here are 10 reasons why it's my favorite event.

Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

Filed Under: New Hope, Pride
Categories: Articles, Bucks County

More From 94.5 PST