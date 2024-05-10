Look for 94.5 PST in the Annual New Hope Pride Parade — Saturday May 18!

We’re thrilled to kick off the Pride Season once again at one of the biggest events of the year! The annual New Hope Celebrates Pride Parade and Pride Fair is happening on Saturday, May 18, and 94.5 PST will be there!

Look for the 94.5 PST van in the parade.

The annual parade is truly one of the VERY best in the entire country. It steps off at 11 a.m. at Lambertville City Hall (where New Jersey’s first same-sex marriages were performed in 2013) and it continues down Bridge Street into Pennsylvania. It’s the only Pride Parade to cross a state line.

After the parade, the fun continues for the Pride Fair. It’s happening at the end of South Main Street, open to the public in the Legion parking lot at the corner of New St. and South Main Street.

This year’s PrideFest includes performances from Sapphira Cristál, who was both the runner-up and Miss Congeniality on season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Other performers include John Duff, Rainy Day Band, Cara Carney, Sam Ryan, Victoria Lace, and more.

We'll see you in New Hope (& Lambertville!) with 94.5 PST!