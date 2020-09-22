After nearly five years as a couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have bought their first home together!

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pop icon and country star closed on a $13.2 million house in Encino, California earlier this year in an off-market deal.

The 13,000 square foot house reportedly features three floors, a home theater and a pool area including a spa and cabana complete with an outdoor kitchen and a full wet bar. Hopefully that will be enough room for Shelton, Stefani and her sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo to live comfortably.

It appears the couple got a deal on the property as it had previously been privately listed for sale by James Harris, Craig Knizek and David Parnes of The Agency for a whopping $14 million.

Prior to acquiring the new home, Stefani had been staying at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma amid the ongoing pandemic.

On September 16, Stefani and Shelton performed their fourth and latest collaboration, "Happy Anywhere," on the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards. Check out the performance below:

The pair, who notably connected as judges on The Voice, recently opened up about their time in quarantine in an ET exclusive first look at the show's upcoming 17th season.

"We did do a lot of fun stuff," said Stefani in the video. "We did a lot of cooking. I learned how to make sourdough bread like everybody else; it took me like a month to get the starter right. We did so much stuff. We built a garden. We planted zinnias. I mean, we planted thousands of zinnia flowers. It was a lot of stuff that you dream about doing that you never have time to do."

"I learned how to make jam," Shelton dished. "I have about six or eight peach trees, and every year they make a bunch of peaches and we eat them. But this year, since we were there and there were so many and there was nothing else to do, we got online and we learned how to make jam. We've made, like, cases of peach jam. That's a lot of work! Probably will never do that again but I know how to do it."

Catch the couple on the 17th season of The Voice, which premieres Wednesday, September 23 on NBC.