Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially married!

People confirmed on Monday (July 5) that the couple got hitched over the Fourth of July at Shelton's sprawling ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where he constructed a private chapel on the grounds just for the big day.

Additionally, Page Six published photos on Sunday night (July 4) of the lead-up to the ceremony, with Stefani's parents spotted among the guests and musicians boarding a luxury bus to be driven to the on-site church.

Rumors have swirled in recent weeks that the A-list couple, who have been together since 2015 after meeting on the set of The Voice, already tied the knot in secret, especially after Stefani was spotted wearing a diamond band alongside her massive engagement ring during an outing in Santa Monica, California.

Details about the singers' big day are mum for the time being, but Shelton in particular has teased out a number of possibilities of what the couple wanted on their wedding day in the press recently.

"If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," the former said in an interview with USA Today back in May. "French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think [Gwen] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control."

He also revealed to Jimmy Fallon that same month that the couple already had the song to their first dance picked out: OMD's "If You Leave," from the soundtrack to the 1986 classic Pretty in Pink.

"We talked about this. We both love the song. We're both fans of the '80s, why not? Don't you think that would be a great one, though? We've literally talked about that," he said.