Gwyneth Paltrow Wants to Save the Cruise Ship Industry With Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow is preparing for her latest business venture—and this time, it will be at sea.

On Thursday (April 29), the actress and entrepreneur revealed the upcoming launch of her brand Goop's very first cruise in partnership with Celebrity Cruises.

"I am always happiest by, in, or on the sea! In 2022 my @goop team and I are going to join @celebritycruises on their new ship, Celebrity Beyond," Paltrow wrote on Instagram.

Paltrow will be working behind the scenes and plans to act as "Celebrity's new Well-being Advisor."

"My team @goop is curating programming and fitness kits to add to Celebrity’s wellness the experience," she shared. "I’m sworn to secrecy on the rest—keep an eye out for the details coming soon."

Today, Celebrity Cruise unveiled a new page on their website dedicated to the upcoming cruise. Vacationers will have to be 18 or over to purchase a ticket. Despite Paltrow's announcement that the cruise will take place in 2022, Celebrity's official website says that there will be a 2021 sailing date.

"We’ve coupled our commitment to wellness with goop’s incredible roster of cutting-edge doctors, practitioners, and thought leaders to bring you the ultimate wellness experience at sea," the website reads.

Wellness enthusiasts who purchase a suite will have "the opportunity to engage with goop Founder & CEO, Gwyneth Paltrow and goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen via a Q+A; and work with their very best healers."

The suite package will include a personal retreat host, private restaurant and exclusive lounge specifically for the VIPs.

Cruise dates, rooms details and package information will be announced at a later date.