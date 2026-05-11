Here's a sure sign that summer isn't that far away. The Mercer County Park Commission just announced the 2026 Summer Concert series. You won't want to miss these awesome shows.

The Mercer County 2026 Summer Concert Series kicks off July 10

Save the dates. Tell your friends. The fun kicks off July 10 and runs through the end of August. All shows are on Friday evenings at 6:30 PM, with the gates opening at 5:30 PM. There's something for everyone's musical taste. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to relax, listen to the music, and shake off the work week.

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All shows for Mercer County's 2026 Summer Concert Series are at Mercer County Park

All shows are at the Mercer County Park Festival Grounds (near the ice rink) off Hughes Drive or Old Trenton Road in West Windsor Township. Tickets are only $5. Kids 10 and under are free. You can grab a season pass for only $30, which pays for itself with nine shows throughout the summer.

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No outside food or drinks will be permitted inside the venue

There will be food and drinks available for purchase, so you will not be allowed to bring any food or drinks in with you, except for sealed water bottles.

If you want to go have fun with a group of your friends, coworkers, neighbors, or family, you can get the Private Party Package. Click here for those details.

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Here's the concert schedule:

July 10 - Yacht Rock Gold

July 17 - The Men of Soul and Lady Supreme

July 24 - Country LIVE

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July 31 - The Bronx Wanderers

August 7 - Elton John and Billy Joel Tribute

August 14 - Best of the Eagles

August 21 - Latino/Freestyle Night featuring Alisha, David Torres of "Nice n Wild," Lissette Melendez, and DJ Nitro

August 28 - Earth, Wind, and Fire Tribute

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For more information on 2026 Mercer County Summer Concert Series, click here. To purchase tickets, a season pass, or a private party package, click here.