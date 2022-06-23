Hailey Bieber is reportedly being sued for copyright infringement after launching her new skincare line, Rhode.

The model's skincare brand went live on June 15. Called Rhode after her middle name, many of the products sold out in just 48 hours.

"We are a line of curated skincare essentials made with thoughtful intention," the brand wrote on Instagram. "We spent years working on our formulas with our skin board of dermatologists and chemists to make sure that every Rhode product restores, protects and nurtures your skin."

The brand is vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, has fragrance-free options and features all products under $30. Plus, the packaging is recyclable and is shipped in zero-waste boxes.

Everything about the brand seems thoughtfully curated, except for one thing: the name.

According to court documents obtained by People, Rhode is being sued for copyright infringement by a clothing brand of the same name that has dressed stars such as Beyoncé and Rihanna.

The brand was launched in 2013 by two women, and uses the handle @shoprhode on Instagram.

Documents reveal the lawsuit was filed on Tuesday (June 21), with the brand's founders saying that they own the trademark for "several common clothing items and accessories" and have attempted to expand in to other areas like makeup and skincare as well.

The lawsuit alleges the clothing brand was promised the @rhode Instagram handle, but Instagram allowed Hailey to use it instead.

The fashion duo posted a statement to the @shoprhode Instagram Tuesday.

"Nine years ago, we quit our jobs and founded Rhode out of our apartment, creating a fashion company from nothing. We’re two women entrepreneurs who met in college, built the RHODE brand, and put years of hard work into our minority co-owned company," they wrote.

"We admire Hailey. She has worked hard and earned the ability to create her own skin-care line. We don’t want to sue Hailey; we want to celebrate her. As fellow women entrepreneurs, we wish her every success," they continued, adding they did not wish to file the lawsuit but felt they had to.

Alleging that Hailey asked them to sell their brand's name four years ago, they wrote, "We’re confident in the lawsuit’s outcome, but we hope Hailey will now understand the harm we’re sure she never meant to cause and change her skin-care line’s brand."

Hopefully, both brands can come to a solution.