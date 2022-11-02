Selena Gomez has finally addressed the viral photo of her and Hailey Bieber posing together that was shared online Oct. 16.

The Only Murders in the Building actress addressed the moment in an interview with Vulture.

"That recent photo released of you and Hailey Bieber felt full circle. What was the story behind it? I thought it was powerful of you guys to publicly be like, 'We’re moving on,'" the interviewer asked Gomez.

"Thank you. Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing," Gomez replied.

The pop star's chill response echoes the sentiment of Hailey Bieber's interview with popular podcast Call Her Daddy, during which she said neither woman owes the other anything "except respect" and that there's "no drama" between them due to their respective links to Justin Bieber.

In the interview, Gomez also discussed her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which explores the star's mental and physical health struggles over the past six years.

Gomez also teased her new music, which she said she's been working on "for years."

"I want to be able to grow through my music. I am the person who’s terrified of what will happen once it’s out, so I want it to be really well done and representative of where I am. There is a bunch of fun stuff that I’m so eager to leak, if I’m being honest. I shall not. But I’m so excited. It’ll be fun and refreshing, I think," she said of her next album.

Gomez also told the publication that she's currently living in New York City and content with "just being."

She said growing up and "discovering [herself] through [her] 20s" in the public eye made it difficult to separate who she truly is from her public persona as a former Disney star and current actress/pop star.

When asked if she can separate herself from her "persona" these days, the singer shared, "Completely. I can now. Thank God I can. I am so happy and lovely here in New York. I love living with the older generation, so I’m on the Upper East Side. It’s very nice for that. I’m currently in a little cave and it’s so lovely and private."