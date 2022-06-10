Halsey Responds to Former Nanny’s Lawsuit Alleging Disability Discrimination

Halsey is speaking out after a former nanny for the singer's infant son, Ender, filed a lawsuit claiming she was wrongfully terminated.

The nanny, Ashley Funches, is reportedly suing Halsey for disability discrimination and retaliation. In her claim, she alleges Halsey had her fired after Funches took time off work to attend to a medical emergency.

In a statement released to Entertainment Tonight, Halsey's rep has now fired back at thee allegations.

The statement alleges that Halsey's son was left unsupervised and in an unsafe space while under the nanny's care. Moreover, the rep alleges Funches was intoxicated while taking care of Halsey's child.

The statement also claims the nanny never raised any issues regarding taking time off work with Halsey or their team while employed:

"These allegations are baseless. This individual’s employment was recently terminated in response to specific incidents in which Halsey’s infant was left unsupervised in an unsafe location while under the nanny’s care, and it was discovered the nanny was intoxicated while the child was in her care. Furthermore, at no time during this individual’s term of employment with Halsey were any complaints even raised."

The statement also reveals why Halsey decided to speak out against the allegations:

"Consequently, while Halsey is both saddened and disappointed by this turn of events, they feel it is important to refute these allegations publicly, as they take ableism and ethical working conditions very seriously. Halsey wants to be absolutely clear that they remain a vocal advocate both against ableism and for ethical working conditions."

Halsey and partner Alev Aydin welcomed their son in July 2021.

Funches was reportedly hired as a live-in nanny after the birth. Her employment lasted until March 2022.

As of reporting, the lawsuit is an ongoing matter.