Hamilton, NJ teacher, coach charged with sex with student

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A teacher and assistant coach was fired a day before he was charged with sexual assault because of a relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, of Robbinsville, a business teacher at Steinert High School in Hamilton had "sexual relations" with a 17-year-old student at his Robbinsville home in August, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

He was charged Thursday with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Linder-Creo was also an assistant coach for the Steinert football and basketball teams. Payroll records show he had been a teacher since March 2020. Access to his professional website on the Hamilton school district website was blocked.

Anthony Linder-Creo Anthony Linder-Creo (Mercer County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Fired when district notified

Hamilton schools Superintendent Scott Rocco said that as soon as the school was made aware of the investigation, Linder-Creo was suspended and a "termination of employment notice" was issued. The district fully cooperated with the investigation, according to Rocco.

"My paramount concern is the safety of our students. We have no tolerance for any actions that harm or could potentially harm our students," Rocco said in a statement. "All employees go through a background check which includes fingerprinting through the state, instructional certification through the state, interviews, and references."

The superintendent stressed that it is important that members of the community contact the district when they believe there is a problem or they have a concern with an educator.

A high school and college basketball player

Linder-Creo played basketball with the Robbinsville Ravens until he graduated in 2015, according to MidJersey.news. He attended Cabrini University in Radnor, Pennsylvania, where he also played basketball while majoring in business management with a minor in human resources management.

Linder-Creo is being held at the Mercer County Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

