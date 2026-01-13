Now that the December holidays are over, the countdown is on to another big holiday for many in March, St. Patrick's Day.

Each year, there's a big, fun parade in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) to celebrate the day when everyone's at least a little Irish. Start gathering your green. The date has been set for the 2026 parade down Nottingham Way.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hamilton, NJ is March 14

Save the date. The 2026 Hamilton St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 14. As in years past, it will kick off from the Nottingham Fire House, located at 200 Mercer Street. For directions to the Fire House, click here. From Mercer Street, the parade makes a right on Nottingham Way and follows it all the way to Shady Lane.

You may want to scope out your viewing spot a little early.

The streets along the parade route will start to fill up with partygoers as it gets closer to the parade start time, which is 1 PM.

There are three Grand Marshals of the 2026 Hamilton St. Patrick's Day Parade

The parade committee is shaking things up and doing things a little differently this year. Instead of just one Grand Marshal of the parade for 2026, there are three. They are the owners of the popular local Irish Pub, Killarney's Publick House: Seamus Farrell, Don Caldwell, and Jack Manousos.

Miss St. Patrick goes to Hopewell Valley High School

Each year, a Miss St. Patrick is selected. For 2026, it's Carolan Falk from Hopewell Valley High School. The runner-up is Angelina Medina from Villa Victoria Academy. Congratulations to both girls.

It's bound to be a fantastic day. For more information on the parade and the fundraising events leading up to it, click here.