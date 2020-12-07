Hammonton Police Catch Real Live Grinch on Video

It appears that Hammonton Police have a real live Grinch on their hands.

Police have released video of "an individual wearing a Santa outfit with green complexion." Police say the person was seen attempting to enter cars and even Hammonton Town Hall.

It seems pretty obvious that this is not a real situation, and the whole Facebook post is a nice, catchy public service message from the Hammonton Police Department, reminding us to lock our doors and report suspicious characters.

The post also reminds area residents of a "safe exchange area" outside the police station for people buying and selling goods online.

The video and accompanying comments can be found on the Hammonton Police Facebook page.

SOURCE: Hammonton Police Department