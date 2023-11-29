If you're looking for an alternative to all the Santa breakfasts and brunches in the area for the holidays, here's a fun idea.

The Green Parrot Restaurant Pub & Patio will once again be hosting Brunch with the Grinch this year.

Get our free mobile app

If you'd like to go, you have to make a reservation. You'd better book one fast. It's filling up quickly.

There are two dates to pick from, Saturday, December 9th and Saturday, December 16th. There are sittings at 10am, 12pm and 2pm.

The brunch sounds fantastic and I love the whole Grinch theme. It includes an omelet station, carving station (Roast Beast, of course), Vodka Rigatoni, Cindy Lou Who's chicken tenders, MAX & Cheese, fruits, salads, pastries, bagels, breakfast meats, Who Hash potato pancakes, waffles, Who pudding, an assortment of desserts and more. New for this year, there will be an ice cream bar for the kids.

Of course, you'll get to meet the Grinch and take unlimited, free pictures with him too.

Make sure to grab a free holiday balloon animal, like the Grinch, courtesy of Scott the Balloon Artist, and if you'd like to bring your well-behaved pet to get a picture with the Grinch, feel free.

Doesn't this sound like so much fun? If you've done breakfast or brunch with Santa, this is a fun way to switch things up a bit for your family. You'll be feeling those holiday vibes.

Tickets are $39,95 for adults, $16.95 for kids ages 3-12, and kids 2 and under are FREE.

For more information and to make a reservation call (215) 504-7277.

The Green Parrot Restaurant Pub & Patio is located at 240 N. Sycamore Street in Newtown, PA.

LOOK: Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Pennsylvania using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker