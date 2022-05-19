Harry Styles Fans Share Their Theories and React to ‘Harry’s House’

Happy Harry's House eve!

Harry Styles' third solo studio album is debuting at midnight local time globally on Friday (May 20), which means that numerous countries are already jamming out to the long-awaited new music. So far, the record reached No. 1 on iTunes in Australia, Taiwan, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, New Zealand and Vietnam.

One fan confirmed what fans were expecting, "I’m proud to say that Harry’s House is a zero skip album." Another added, "You don't even need to hear it twice to say Harry's House is his best album."

One of the standout tracks is "Matilda," which has fans crying, sobbing and weeping. A number of fans pointed out the stark transition between "Matilda" to "Cinema."

Another fan had a particularly hilarious theory that Styles named his song "Falling" so when people search "Harry Styles falling," it wouldn't be of video montages of him falling on the ground. They noted that when people search "Harry Styles house" the internet search results would first display his album instead of his home address.

See some of the best social media reactions to Harry's House, below.