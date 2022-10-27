Harry Styles Transforms Into A Merman In ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’ Music Video: WATCH

Harry Styles undergoes quite the transformation in his latest music video, "Music For A Sushi Restaurant."

In the video, the former One Direction member is sporting a brand new look as well as the tail of a merman.

At the beginning of the video, Styles washes ashore and is then brought to the kitchen of a restaurant, where he is made to watch chefs prepare seafood. While he does have his hesitations about what is all going on, he eventually gives in after the staff wins him over with food.

Watch Harry Styles' "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" Music Video Below:

"Music For A Sushi Restaurant" is set to serve as the official third single from Styles' acclaimed Harry's House album from earlier this year.

It was preceded by the singles "As It Was" and "Late Night Talking." Both singles, as well as "Music For A Sushi Restaurant," all debuted within the top 10 of the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In September of this year, Styles made history when his song "As It Was" became the longest-reigning No. 1 single by a British artist.

However, music has not been the only endeavor that Styles has focused on this year. He also starred in the movie Don't Worry Darling, which made it to No. 1 at the box office.

Leading up to the film's release, there was plenty of drama. One such incident involved a rumor that Styles spit on his co-star Chris Pine during the Venice Film Festival.

It is worth noting that Styles would go on to debunk the rumors during one of his shows at Madison Square Garden.