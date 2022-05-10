Hilary Duff Poses Nude for Magazine Shoot: ‘I’m Proud of My Body’

Hilary Duff is looking fabulous in the buff on the cover of a new magazine!

The Lizzie McGuire star posed for an empowering shoot for the Women's Health body issue. And she's serving face, body and no shortage of confidence in the glossy spread.

Check out some of the pics below:

The Disney icon opens up about body confidence and so much more within the accompanying interview.

“I’m proud of my body. I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through," Duff says. However, she's also very transparent about how the shoot worked and the workout regimen that went into prepping for the project.

The actress also speaks about some of the challenges she's faced working in an industry that is oftentimes obsessed with slim figures. She says that there was a year as a teen when she struggled with a "horrifying" eating disorder.

Having her second child helped her find peace with her body. “I didn’t even know if I was going to have the opportunity to have another child [after divorcing Mike Comrie in 2016]," she shares. "So, being a mom again, maybe. It was a whole mix of things—of being settled and realizing that I’m powerful and talented and smart. All mental things.”

Duff puts a special emphasis on the importance of mental health and says it was a lesson she's trying to teach her children, too. "But I want to work on the inside. That’s the most important part of the system."

The How I Met Your Father star also spills a bit of tea on the cancelled Lizzie McGuire revival. Duff previously said that her plans for the character's arc were deemed too adult by Disney, which led to the show being put on ice prematurely.

“She had to be 30 years old doing 30-year-old things,” she tells Women's Health of her beloved character. “She didn’t need to be doing bong rips and having one-night stands all the time, but it had to be authentic. I think they got spooked.”

Although the reboot is currently on the outs, Duff hasn't totally ruled out a continuation of the story in the future.