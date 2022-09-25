How much NJ schools actually spend on teaching students: A rank of all districts

How much NJ schools actually spend on teaching students: A rank of all districts

Lakewood High School (Google Maps)

TRENTON – Total spending per student in New Jersey's public schools increased 7.1% during the 2020-21 school year, according to the annual spending report published by the state.

The statewide average was $24,543.

That measurement is more than the budgetary cost per pupil that districts advertise when publishing their user-friendly budget each spring. The budgetary total excludes costs that are not directly comparable between districts such as transportation, debt for school construction and tuition payments for out-of-district programs.

The statewide average budgetary cost per pupil was $18,208 in 2021-22, up from actual budgetary spending of $16,823 in 2020-21. But again, that total exempts spending such as lunch programs and pension payments the state makes on schools' behalf.

The latest Taxpayers' Guide to Education Spending was published by the state Department of Education this past summer, though it summarizes spending data from the 2020-21 budgets – so not last school year at this point, but the one before.

Districts with the highest spending

The seven districts in New Jersey with the highest per-pupil spending were special services districts, which isn't surprising given the more intensive needs of their students with special needs and significant disabilities.

After that, the highest overall spending took place in Lakewood, where it totaled $55,214 per pupil overall, up from $36,241 in 2019-20.

Nine of the next 10 highest-spending districts were also in Shore counties:

— North Wildwood

— Brigantine

— Avalon

— Keansburg

— Asbury Park

— Long Beach Island

— Deal

— Margate

— Henry Hudson Regional, which serves Atlantic Highlands and Highlands.

The only non-Shore district among the top spenders was Hoboken.

Districts with lowest spending

The lowest per-pupil spending was generally recorded in charter schools, including 50 of the lowest 59. The lowest-spending, non-charter districts generally include K-8 school districts, including Estell Manor in Atlantic County spending the least at $13,989, with a few K-6 and vocational schools included as well.

The K-12 district spending the least was Palisades Park, at $18,663 per pupil.

Below are the full lists including every school district in the state. They are grouped by their grade structure and enrollment group, rather than by county, as it is considered fairer to compare large K-12 districts with each other rather than, say, a smaller K-8 district that doesn't incur the added expense of operating a high school.

Long Beach Island Grade Schools (Google Maps)
K-6 districts (57 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Long Beach Island | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $40,941
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $28,967

Fredon Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,036
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,507

North Hanover Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,399
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,247

Highlands Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,046
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $26,664

Franklin Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,598
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,979

Knowlton Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,247
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,755

Cape May City | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,170
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,583

Mansfield Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,133
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,508

Saddle River Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,912
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $30,600

Eagleswood Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,071
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,966

Beach Haven Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,974
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,755

Stillwater Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,574
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,206

Milford Boro | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,316
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $32,409

West Cape May Boro | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,019
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,149

Lebanon Boro | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,788
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,353

Atlantic Highlands Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,587
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,572

Ocean Gate Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,564
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,676

Island Heights Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,166
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,148

Seaside Heights Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,080
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,376

Washington Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,927
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,013

Essex Fells Boro | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,323
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,369

Roseland Boro | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,770
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,782

Mansfield Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,447
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,851

Blairstown Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,309
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,159

Roosevelt Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,126
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $27,435

Sandyston-Walpack Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,105
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,876

Wenonah Boro | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,686
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,245

Hampton Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,359
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,425

Little Egg Harbor Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,974
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,728

Tuckerton Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,803
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,117

North Caldwell Boro | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,725
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,985

Lower Twp | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,650
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,527

Springfield Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,334
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,386

Swedesboro-Woolwich | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,042
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,480

Ocean Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,952
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,804

Chesterfield Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,910
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,075

Edgewater Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,843
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,907

Elk Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,499
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,998

Stafford Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,462
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,623

Washington Boro | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,397
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,312

Frelinghuysen Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,394
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,718

Westville Boro | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,616
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,059

Mine Hill Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,593
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,303

Fairfield Twp | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,569
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,286

Woodbury Heights Boro | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,359
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,368

Mantua Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,346
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,070

Waterford Twp | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,922
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,048

South Harrison Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,757
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,062

Berkeley Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,678
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,800

Franklin Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,569
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,724

Oradell Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,309
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,857

Oaklyn Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,050
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,337

River Edge Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,876
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,088

National Park Boro | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,827
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,447

Harrison Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,092
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,422

East Greenwich Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,652
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,416

Laurel Springs Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,324
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,536

Margaret Mace Public School in North Wildwood (Google Maps)
Small K-8 districts, with 400 students or fewer (77 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

North Wildwood City | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $47,153
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $44,441

Avalon Boro | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $43,080
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $38,817

Deal Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $38,261
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,295

Margate City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $38,015
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $32,998

Spring Lake Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $36,017
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $27,702

Wildwood Crest Boro | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $35,940
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $30,293

Alpine Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $35,807
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $32,307

Hamburg Boro | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $35,395
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $29,314

Stone Harbor Boro | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $34,924
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,781

Hampton Boro | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,940
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $28,661

Franklin Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,341
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,151

Harding Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,135
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $26,826

New Hanover Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,976
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,356

Sea Girt Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,715
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $27,743

Califon Boro | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,406
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $29,838

Frenchtown Boro | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,386
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,950

Delaware Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,954
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,186

Hope Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,535
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,531

Bethlehem Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,961
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,812

Avon Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,535
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,560

East Amwell Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,764
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,139

Lafayette Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,609
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,917

Bay Head Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,496
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,017

Woodbine Boro | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,438
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,380

High Bridge Boro | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,079
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,113

Montague Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,738
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,816

Woodland Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,310
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,712

Weymouth Twp | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,100
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,132

South Hackensack Twp | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,490
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,877

Winfield Twp | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,431
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,059

White Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,332
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,061

Neptune City | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,176
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,228

Harmony Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,069
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,718

Monmouth Beach Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,901
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,726

Mount Arlington Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,536
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,232

Lawnside Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,366
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,473

Farmingdale Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,193
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,779

Deerfield Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,172
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,286

Alpha Boro | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,103
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,530

Bloomsbury Boro | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,102
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $27,078

Downe Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,921
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,791

Bradley Beach Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,906
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,227

Clinton-Glen Gardner | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,702
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,410

Netcong Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,427
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,681

Belmar Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,136
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,502

Lavallette Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,117
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,112

Kingwood Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,086
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,799

Quinton Twp | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,078
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,603

Green Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,750
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,652

Oxford Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,681
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,961

Mannington Twp | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,669
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,432

Beverly City | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,325
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,996

Boonton Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,258
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,349

Lower Alloways Creek | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,207
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,666

Moonachie Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,202
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,461

Spring Lake Heights Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,136
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,149

Stanhope Boro | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,747
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,345

Elsinboro Twp | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,298
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,931

Delanco Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,573
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,289

Garwood Boro | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,472
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,798

Upper Pittsgrove Twp | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,467
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,107

Folsom Boro | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,306
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,839

Pohatcong Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,119
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,059

Port Republic City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,948
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,103

Riverdale Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,943
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,099

Gibbsboro Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,933
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,024

Stow Creek Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,598
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,904

Ogdensburg Boro | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,096
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,821

Alloway Twp | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,926
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,444

Brooklawn Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,775
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,744

Riverton | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,529
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,941

Maurice River Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,080
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,504

Greenwich Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,060
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,329

Oldmans Twp | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,016
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,727

Merchantville Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,258
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,040

East Newark Boro | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,426
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,340

Estell Manor City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $13,989
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,730

Brigantine Public Schools (Google Maps)
Midsize K-8 districts, with 401 to 750 students (67 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Brigantine City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $43,502
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $31,985

Tewksbury Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $36,470
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $28,840

Englewood Cliffs Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,582
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,300

Ventnor City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,809
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,506

Carlstadt Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,166
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,800

Union Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,126
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,632

Alexandria Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,022
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,300

Cranbury Twp | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,483
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,271

Greenwich Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,263
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,667

Harrington Park Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,754
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,101

Frankford Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,564
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,670

Andover Regional | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,241
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,898

East Rutherford Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,995
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,183

Egg Harbor City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,612
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,524

Mendham Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,574
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,623

Morris Plains Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,406
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,067

Woodcliff Lake Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,087
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,095

Haworth Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,867
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,655

Lebanon Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,741
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,048

Demarest Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,600
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,976

Holland Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,379
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,019

Bedminster Twp | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,266
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,854

Oceanport Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,146
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,213

Dennis Twp | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,780
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,724

North Haledon Boro | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,670
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,686

Green Brook Twp | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,577
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,174

Fairfield Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,523
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,392

Watchung Boro | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,395
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,421

West Long Branch Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,035
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,745

Northvale Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,975
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,205

Southampton Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,839
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,734

Bloomingdale Boro | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,802
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,845

Rochelle Park Twp | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,695
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,286

Franklin Boro | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,568
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,497

South Bound Brook | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,438
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,016

Berlin Twp | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,407
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,413

Magnolia Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,348
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,960

Tabernacle Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,339
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,171

Rockaway Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,306
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,747

Hardyston Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,048
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,244

Shamong Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,996
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,739

Somerdale Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,862
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,738

Wharton Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,775
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,383

Great Meadows Regional | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,635
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,811

Mullica Twp | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,313
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,063

Shrewsbury Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,268
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,289

Eastampton Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,266
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,499

Old Tappan Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,223
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,736

Lawrence Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,733
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,032

Brielle Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,661
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,192

Mountainside Boro | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,603
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,628

Hainesport Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,602
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,954

Allamuchy Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,548
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,617

Union Beach | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,443
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,922

Commercial Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,295
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,632

Lakehurst Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,270
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,423

Mount Ephraim Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,246
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,278

Norwood Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,721
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,086

Barrington Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,653
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,514

Ho Ho Kus Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,496
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,591

Greenwich Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,822
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,285

Clementon Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,553
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,062

Jamesburg Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,489
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,249

Woodlynne Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,471
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,855

Hopewell Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,469
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,748

Medford Lakes Boro | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,251
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,331

Lopatcong Twp | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,843
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,456

Woodland School in Warren Township (Google Maps)
Large K-8 districts, with more than 750 students (73 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Warren Twp | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $37,225
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,885

Colts Neck Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,432
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,323

Franklin Lakes Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,001
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $28,062

Readington Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,608
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,526

Mendham Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,390
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,360

Clinton Twp | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,335
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,318

Oakland Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,780
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,041

Eatontown Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,241
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,600

Tinton Falls | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,155
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,749

East Hanover Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,076
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,343

Washington Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,751
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,132

River Vale Twp | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,687
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,129

Somers Point City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,577
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,870

Branchburg Twp | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,504
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,173

Flemington-Raritan Regional | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,138
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,667

Chester Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,109
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,878

Ringwood Boro | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,006
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,306

Long Hill Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,718
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,346

Upper Saddle River Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,688
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,549

Hillsdale Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,619
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,546

Hanover Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,508
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,499

Lumberton Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,470
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,923

Rockaway Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,459
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,205

Wanaque Boro | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,321
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,171

Wyckoff Twp | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,155
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,303

Sussex-Wantage Regional | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,976
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,804

Florham Park Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,855
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,956

Freehold Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,762
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,901

Rumson Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,439
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,959

Galloway Twp | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,430
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,726

Mount Holly Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,077
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,877

Medford Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,756
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,430

Howell Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,569
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,968

Upper Deerfield Twp | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,514
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,677

Little Falls Twp | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,225
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,222

Little Ferry Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,068
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,662

Millstone Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,977
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,797

Montvale Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,975
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,347

Freehold Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,935
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,914

Marlboro Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,723
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,340

Little Silver Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,718
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,597

Denville Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,646
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,936

Allendale Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,510
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,225

Edgewater Park Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,730
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,993

Hamilton Twp | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,541
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,003

Byram Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,487
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,830

Red Bank Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,463
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,387

Closter Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,224
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,616

Lincoln Park Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,206
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,138

Manalapan-Englishtown Regional | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,171
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,193

Northfield City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,041
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,762

Voorhees Twp | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,959
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,354

Evesham Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,919
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,640

Mount Laurel Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,888
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,624

Runnemede Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,611
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,157

Woodland Park | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,537
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,136

Prospect Park Boro | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,375
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,375

Bellmawr Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,327
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,796

Linwood City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,143
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,838

Absecon City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,030
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,022

Totowa Boro | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,817
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,454

Logan Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,811
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,102

Maywood Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,602
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,726

Upper Twp | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,552
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,865

Fair Haven Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,517
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,692

Gloucester Twp | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,478
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,516

Haledon Boro | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,342
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,560

Stratford Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,924
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,915

Milltown Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,402
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,984

Westampton | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,852
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,538

Berlin Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,269
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,403

Guttenberg Town | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,802
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,479

Fairview Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,045
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $10,109

Keansburg High School (Google Maps)
Small K-12 districts, with 1,800 students or fewer (52 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Keansburg Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $41,507
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,139

Asbury Park City | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $41,079
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $27,977

Park Ridge Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $34,150
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,017

Midland Park Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,789
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,990

South Hunterdon Regional | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,577
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,207

Mountain Lakes Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,978
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,247

Burlington City | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,416
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,345

Buena Regional | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,196
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,039

Kinnelon Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,914
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,838

Hopatcong | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,324
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,075

Ridgefield Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,905
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,657

Point Pleasant Beach Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,506
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,139

Somerset Hills Regional | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,099
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,039

Wildwood City | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,912
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,986

Boonton Town | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,472
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,015

Plumsted Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,162
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,643

Weehawken Twp | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,099
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,575

Keyport Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,061
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,359

Emerson Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,919
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,207

Highland Park Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,899
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,761

Pitman Boro | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,443
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,044

Butler Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,676
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,281

Saddle Brook Twp | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,347
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,200

Belvidere Town | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,924
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,087

Salem City | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,856
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,977

Manasquan Boro | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,842
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,378

Cedar Grove Twp | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,616
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,370

Kenilworth Boro | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,183
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,287

Hasbrouck Heights Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,999
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,688

Bogota Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,587
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,745

Pennsville | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,573
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,573

Paulsboro Boro | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,439
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,518

Pompton Lakes Boro | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,358
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,179

Waldwick Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,212
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,075

Pittsgrove Twp | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,181
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,100

Florence Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,164
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,529

Newton Town | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,034
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,208

Cresskill Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,932
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,588

Riverside Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,846
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,702

Palmyra Boro | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,711
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,814

Woodbury City | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,415
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,199

Wood-Ridge Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,019
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,174

Spotswood Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,014
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,340

Wallington Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,962
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,170

Audubon | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,308
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,470

Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,243
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,289

Manville Boro | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,995
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,621

Clayton Boro | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,865
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,114

Dunellen Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,692
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,730

Haddon Heights Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,629
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,758

South Amboy City | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,025
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,779

Palisades Park | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,663
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,703

Hoboken High School (Google Maps)
Midsize K-12 districts, with 1,801 to 3,500 students (74 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Hoboken City | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $38,044
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,021

Neptune Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,650
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,182

Englewood City | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,464
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,029

Hopewell Valley Regional | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,973
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,300

Mahwah Twp | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,661
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,961

Ramsey Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,612
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,463

Harrison Town | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,407
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,027

Gloucester City | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,094
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,534

Ocean Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,826
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,765

West Milford Twp | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,603
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,810

Wall Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,524
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,314

Montville Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,475
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,547

Sparta Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,677
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,287

Holmdel Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,207
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,407

Roxbury Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,035
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,468

Glassboro | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,822
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,268

Jefferson Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,797
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,521

Ewing Twp | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,122
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,896

Manchester Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,961
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,576

Berkeley Heights Twp | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,853
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,925

Vernon Twp | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,844
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,301

Tenafly Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,426
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,503

Ocean City | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,418
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,859

Somerville Boro | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,122
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,146

Glen Rock Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,589
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,700

Hazlet Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,524
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,881

Pine Hill Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,438
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,135

Hawthorne Boro | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,145
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,371

Rutherford Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,815
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,648

Westwood Regional | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,739
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,265

Pequannock Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,497
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,715

Hillside Twp | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,447
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,236

Roselle Boro | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,440
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,405

New Milford Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,346
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,760

Glen Ridge Boro | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,346
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,125

North Plainfield Boro | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,321
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,384

Middle Twp | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,307
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,019

Upper Freehold Regional | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,279
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,498

Madison Boro | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,223
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,567

Bordentown Regional | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,070
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,302

Dumont Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,827
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,920

South Plainfield Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,801
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,417

Haddon Twp | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,627
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,948

Metuchen Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,568
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,485

Ridgefield Park Twp | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,511
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,203

Roselle Park Boro | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,499
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,279

Maple Shade Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,359
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,926

Springfield Twp | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,331
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,937

Lodi Borough | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,310
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,316

Verona Boro | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,252
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,593

Cinnaminson Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,178
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,035

Caldwell-West Caldwell | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,091
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,663

Middlesex Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,992
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,020

Secaucus Town | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,901
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,430

New Providence Boro | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,848
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,054

Collingswood Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,763
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,327

Bound Brook Boro | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,566
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,923

Leonia Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,553
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,157

Lyndhurst Twp | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,493
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,837

Point Pleasant Boro | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,100
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,863

Delran Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,088
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,703

Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,048
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,254

West Deptford Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,881
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,745

Dover Town | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,809
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,314

Clark Twp | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,703
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,432

Elmwood Park | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,645
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,265

Hackettstown | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,632
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,862

Lindenwold Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,603
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,386

Haddonfield Boro | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,540
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,758

Cliffside Park Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,465
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,297

Robbinsville Twp | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,990
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,836

South River Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,776
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,591

Hammonton Town | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,303
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,214

North Arlington Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,801
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,312

Lakewood High School (Google Maps)
Large K-12 districts, with more than 3,500 students (94 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Lakewood Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $55,214
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,204

Camden City | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $36,922
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,449

Teaneck Twp | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,652
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $26,096

Passaic City | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,755
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,950

Princeton | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,376
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,750

West Orange Town | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,793
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,630

East Orange | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,405
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,981

Pemberton Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,209
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,972

Long Branch City | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,062
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,102

Atlantic City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,100
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,287

Matawan-Aberdeen Regional | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,961
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,278

Paramus Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,009
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,144

Newark City | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,006
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,895

Garfield City | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,521
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,569

Jersey City | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,225
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,038

New Brunswick City | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,161
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,404

Phillipsburg Town | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,934
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,816

Perth Amboy City | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,703
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,669

Franklin Twp | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,634
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,863

Wayne Twp | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,545
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,707

Millville City | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,495
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,522

Pleasantville City | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,355
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,601

Union City | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,283
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,856

Lawrence Twp | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,156
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,933

Montclair Town | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,058
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,558

Hackensack City | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,038
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,820

Barnegat Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,765
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,835

Morris School District | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,746
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,961

Paterson City | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,566
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,502

Bernards Twp | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,522
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,268

City Of Orange Twp | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,422
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,540

Winslow Twp | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,389
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,474

Randolph Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,346
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,173

Irvington Township | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,115
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,798

Parsippany-Troy Hills Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,043
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,712

Moorestown Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,983
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,525

Millburn Twp | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,963
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,336

Willingboro Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,910
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,883

Egg Harbor Twp | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,843
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,216

East Brunswick Twp | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,752
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,809

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,698
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,153

Linden City | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,652
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,069

Elizabeth City | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,580
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,823

Washington Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,459
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,546

Westfield Town | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,457
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,226

Montgomery Twp | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,440
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,886

Livingston Twp | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,385
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,871

Mount Olive Twp | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,334
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,848

East Windsor Regional | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,273
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,842

Fair Lawn | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,210
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,686

Summit City | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,198
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,925

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,025
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,521

Pennsauken Twp | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,998
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,973

Bergenfield Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,996
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,268

Jackson Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,805
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,874

Cherry Hill Twp | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,801
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,080

North Brunswick Twp | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,520
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,717

Ridgewood Village | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,269
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,700

Trenton | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,261
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,278

Lacey Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,229
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,597

Union Twp | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,156
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,178

West New York Town | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,144
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,979

Plainfield City | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,143
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,004

Burlington Twp | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,019
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,445

South Orange-Maplewood | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,884
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,671

Middletown Twp | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,788
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,537

Vineland City | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,767
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,637

Old Bridge Twp | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,596
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,232

Scotch Plains-Fanwood Regional | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,560
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,370

School District Of The Chathams | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,497
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,248

Belleville Town | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,341
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,832

Bridgeton City | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,287
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,184

Nutley Town | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,178
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,675

Kearny Town | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,132
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,665

Rahway City | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,082
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,879

Woodbridge Twp | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,963
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,914

Piscataway Twp | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,839
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,770

Monroe Twp | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,818
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,340

Brick Twp | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,694
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,482

Clifton City | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,651
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,434

Hamilton Twp | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,586
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,681

Bloomfield Twp | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,556
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,470

Deptford Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,525
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,172

Cranford Twp | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,498
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,335

Fort Lee Boro | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,447
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,211

Monroe Twp | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,399
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,722

Hillsborough Twp | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,078
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,511

North Bergen Twp | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,951
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,995

Bayonne City | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,729
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,402

South Brunswick Twp | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,528
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,328

Carteret Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,492
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,291

Toms River Regional | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,328
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,990

Sayreville Boro | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,294
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,640

Edison Twp | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,009
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,401

Henry Hudson Regional High School in Highlands (Google Maps)
High school districts, grades 7 to 12 or 9 to 12 (46 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Henry Hudson Regional | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $37,347
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,112

Pascack Valley Regional | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $35,740
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,849

Monmouth Regional | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $34,802
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,082

Northern Valley Regional | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $34,524
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,859

Shore Regional | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $34,462
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,632

Morris Hills Regional | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,910
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,767

Passaic Valley Regional | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $33,470
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,834

Wallkill Valley Regional | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,080
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,020

Cumberland Regional | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,793
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,026

Hanover Park Regional | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,742
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,441

Kittatinny Regional | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,583
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,129

Delaware Valley Regional | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,384
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,772

High Point Regional | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $31,229
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,567

Carlstadt-East Rutherford | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,437
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,432

Manchester Regional | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,432
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,378

North Hunterdon/Voorhees Regional | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,124
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,459

Lower Cape May Regional | Cape May County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,814
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,926

Lakeland Regional | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,760
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,764

Greater Egg Harbor Regional | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,670
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,360

Hunterdon Central Regional | Hunterdon County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,538
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,360

Watchung Hills Regional | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,355
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,861

Ramapo-Indian Hills Regional | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $29,160
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,126

West Essex Regional | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,455
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,250

Mainland Regional | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,299
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,878

Rumson-Fair Haven Regional | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,256
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,998

West Morris Regional | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,021
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,187

Gateway Regional | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $28,015
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,427

Pinelands Regional | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,782
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,424

Lenape Valley Regional | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,395
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,981

Lenape Regional | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,206
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,944

Northern Highlands Regional | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,203
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,214

Northern Burlington Regional | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,879
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,109

Red Bank Regional | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,548
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,379

River Dell Regional | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,963
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,897

Warren Hills Regional | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,906
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,928

Southern Regional | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,882
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,081

Delsea Regional | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,365
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,373

Black Horse Pike Regional | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,426
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,317

North Warren Regional | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,392
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,607

Sterling High School District | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,591
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,710

Eastern Camden County Regional | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,234
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,664

Rancocas Valley Regional | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,644
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,356

Freehold Regional | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,118
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,960

Clearview Regional | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,899
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,420

Central Regional | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,193
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,037

Kingsway Regional | Gloucester County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,859
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,991

Bergen County Special Services in Paramus (Google Maps)
County special services districts (7 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Bergen County Special Services
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $119,247
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $94,135

Mercer County Special Services
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $95,838
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $77,390

Burlington County Special Services
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $91,398
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $78,789

Atlantic County Special Services
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $69,181
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $56,197

Cape May County Special Services
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $68,827
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $56,463

Salem County Special Services T
otal overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $68,540
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $50,747

Gloucester County Special Services
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $68,288
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $56,635

Somerset County Vocational Technical High School (Google Maps)
Vocational school districts (21 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Somerset County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $36,895
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $29,142

Bergen County Vocational Technical Schools
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $34,880
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $27,469

Cape May County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $32,563
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $24,069

Hudson County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $30,648
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,058

Passaic County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,477
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,475

Monmouth County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $27,465
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,908

Middlesex County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,611
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,873

Essex County Voc-Tech
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $26,086
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $23,815

Cumberland County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,901
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,081

Camden County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,429
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,024

Warren County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,985
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,955

Sussex County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,449
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,211

Burlington County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,540
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,653

Ocean County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,346
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,480

Mercer County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,760
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,306

Atlantic County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,956
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,829

Gloucester County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,218
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,018

Salem County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,655
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,126

Hunterdon County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,445
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $10,967

Morris County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,296
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,344

Union County Vocational
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,986
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,087

Roseville Community Charter School in Newark (Google Maps)
Charter schools (90 in total)

Each entry shows the district's budgetary cost per pupil planned for 2021-22, which includes common categories of spending comparable across all districts; and overall spending for 2020-21, which reflected everything that was spent that year. The lists are sorted by overall spending from 2020-21.

Roseville Community Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,924
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $25,227

Academy Charter High School | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $25,228
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,246

Newark Educators Community Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $24,683
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,579

Environment Community Charter School | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,915
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,306

Atlantic Community Charter School | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,669
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,752

Kipp Cooper Norcross | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,645
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,873

The Red Bank Charter School | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,567
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,974

John P. Holland Charter School | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,502
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,368

Peoples Preparatory Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $23,253
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $21,355

Lead Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,781
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,023

University Heights Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,481
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,905

Sussex County Technology Charter School | Sussex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,468
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,377

Great Oaks Legacy Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,362
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,624

Marion P. Thomas Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,088
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,416

Ridge And Valley Charter School | Warren County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $22,032
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $22,924

Greater Brunswick Charter School | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,640
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,598

New Horizons Community Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,520
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,116

Charter~tech High School | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,393
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,700

Link Community Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $21,237
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $19,182

Mastery Schools Of Camden | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,979
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,694

Hope Community Charter School | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,791
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,072

Discovery Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,660
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,416

Team Academy Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,624
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,983

Camden Prep | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,534
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,511

Academy For Urban Leadership Charter School | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,509
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,857

Ocean Academy Charter School | Ocean County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,451
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,332

Princeton Charter School | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,450
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,853

Hoboken Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,269
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,561

University Academy Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,117
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,778

Teaneck Community Charter School | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $20,067
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,617

The Barack Obama Green Charter High School | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,895
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,781

College Achieve Greater Asbury Park Charter School | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,690
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,979

Maria L. Varisco-Rogers Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,474
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $18,334

Paterson Charter School For Sci/Tech | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,222
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,567

Unity Charter School | Morris County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,216
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,861

Pride Academy Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,182
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,750

Camden’s Promise Charter School | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $19,052
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,049

Foundation Academy Charter School | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,932
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,795

Englewood On The Palisades Charter School | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,668
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,881

Passaic Arts And Science Charter School | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,649
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,243

Benjamin Banneker Prep Charter School | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,569
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,293

Community Charter School Of Paterson | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,548
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $20,039

International Charter School | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,452
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,991

Hope Academy Charter School | Monmouth County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,382
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,892

Elysian Charter School Of Hoboken | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,240
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,434

East Orange Community Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $18,071
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,584

Freedom Prep Charter School | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,912
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,317

Phillip's Academy Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,832
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,909

Leap Academy University Charter School | Camden County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,824
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,963

Gray Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,782
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,322

Bridgeton Public Charter School | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,769
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $17,104

Robert Treat Academy Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,678
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,435

Dr Lena Edwards Academic Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,673
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $16,415

North Star Academy Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,321
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,469

Trenton Stem-To-Civics Charter School | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,051
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,872

Village Charter School | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $17,045
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,258

Paul Robeson Humanities Charter School | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,944
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,960

Principle Academy Charter School | Atlantic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,903
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,918

Millville Public Charter School | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,898
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $11,540

Beloved Community Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,671
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $11,438

Paterson Arts And Science Charter School | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,384
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,581

Pace Charter School Of Hamilton | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,204
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,267

Philip’s Charter School Of Paterson | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,062
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,886

The Ethical Community Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $16,053
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,078

Hudson Arts And Science Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,766
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,582

Compass Academy Charter School | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,677
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $11,368

Learning Community Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,609
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $10,401

College Achieve Paterson Charter School | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,536
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $15,471

Burch Charter School Of Excellence | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,486
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,641

Queen City Academy Charter School | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,449
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,075

Bergen Arts And Sciences Charter School | Bergen County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,446
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,614

Jersey City Comm. Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $15,210
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,170

Riverbank Charter School Of Excellence | Burlington County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,754
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $11,573

Jersey City Golden Door Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,732
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,665

Hatikvah International Charter School | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,668
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,865

Empowerment Academy Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,639
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,221

Creativity Colaboratory Charter School | Salem County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,589
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $14,513

Hola Hoboken Dual Language Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,484
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,821

Jersey City Global Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,422
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $11,948

Soaring Heights Charter School | Hudson County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,308
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,053

Achieve Community Charter School | Essex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $14,177
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,320

Cresthaven Academy Charter School | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $13,970
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,777

Central Jersey College Prep Charter School | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $13,417
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,827

College Achieve Central Charter School | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $13,402
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,550

Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School | Somerset County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $13,378
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,762

Vineland Public Charter School | Cumberland County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $13,134
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $9,435

Union County Teams Charter School | Union County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $12,877
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,194

Middlesex Charter School | Middlesex County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $12,127
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,968

Classical Academy Charter School Of Clifton | Passaic County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $11,721
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $12,656

Achievers Early College Prep Charter School | Mercer County
Total overall spending per pupil in 2020-21: $11,379
Most recent per-pupil total based on common, comparable costs: $13,503

