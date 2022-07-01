If you've ever wondered what song would help you escape from Vecna, Spotify's got you covered.

The streaming app has partnered with Netflix on their new Upside Down playlist, which taps into a user's Spotify history to formulate a list of 50 songs that would help you break free from Season 4 villain Vecna's trance.

How to Find Your Vecna Song on Spotify:

The playlist can be accessed by clicking the link in Netflix's tweet or by simply searching for "Upside Down Playlist" on Spotify.

According to the Stranger Things twitter account, the top song on your playlist is your "savior song."

See what some fans' Vecna songs are below:

***SPOILERS BELOW!***

The creation of Spotify's new playlist follows the Season 4, Vol. 1 episode "Dear Billy." In the harrowing episode, Nancy and Robin discover that music just might be the only thing that can save people from Vecna's psychic wrath.

This leads to Dustin, Lucas and Steve playing Kate Bush's 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" via Max's cassette player when she's captured by the monstrous villain. Since it's her favorite song, it snaps her back to reality and allows her to escape the Upside Down and break free from Vecna just before he's about to strike his killing blow.

Ever since the episode aired, fans have been speculating as to what song would save them from Vecna.

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the show, hilariously tweeted, "If I ever get cursed by Vecna just play WAP on my AirPods and I’ll be out of that trance in no time."

Thanks to its appearance in the show, "Running Up That Hill" has seen a huge resurgence on the charts. With over 465 million streams on Spotify, strong sales and plays on the radio, the song recently reached No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S.

Stranger Things Season 4, Vol. 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Vol. 2 releases Friday (July 1).