Some star power from one of the most popular series on Netflix will be making their way to New Jersey to do a meet-and-greet with fans, according to The Patch.

The Netflix series Stranger Things ended after its fifth season

Stranger Things came to an end on New Year's Eve when the finale of the fifth and final season dropped. Fans are missing their favorite series already. There's chatter that spinoffs, like an animated series or prequel, are possible.

READ MORE: Burger chain opening three South Jersey locations

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Two Stranger Things stars to appear at Monster-Mania Con in Cherry Hill

In the meantime, two of the stars of the series will be a part of the Monster-Mania Con in Cherry Hill. The horror convention will take place from Friday, March 6 - Sunday, March 8 at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Marlton Pike West.

Get our free mobile app

Cara Buono and Linda Hamilton will make appearances at Monster-Mania Con

The Stranger Things stars set to make appearances are Cara Buono and Linda Hamilton. Buono played Karen Wheeler in the series. Her performance earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award and two nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. You may also remember from Law and Order, Mad Men, and The Sopranos (she had a part in the series finale).

Hamilton is most famous for playing Sarah Connor in the Terminator movies. She starred as Dr. Kay in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

READ MORE: Local Shark Tank Casting Call in March

You need to purchase tickets for a photo op with the Stranger Things stars

Buono will be appearing all three days of the convention. If you'd like to see Hamilton, she'll be there Saturday and Sunday. You'll need a ticket for photo-ops with both stars. Click here for more information. There will be many other guest stars.

Monster - Mania Con is March 6 - 8 at the Doubletree by Hilton, 2349 Marlton Pike W., in Cherry Hill, NJ.

Movies and TV Shows to Watch if You Love ‘Stranger Things’ From classic coming-of-age adventures to thrilling sci-fi series and nostalgic throwbacks, discover 25 movies and TV shows like Stranger Things that fans should watch now that the Duffer Brothers’ show has come to an end. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell