Your voice, your vote... in our democracy they matter. They make our community and our country stronger. So make your vote count. Get registered or learn how to vote by or on November 3 in New Jersey.

We have a guide to voting in New Jersey (including eligibility requirements, registration information, and instructions to vote by mail).

ELIGIBILITY:

In order to vote in the 2020 presidential election, you must be a US citizen, at least 18 years or older on Election Day, a resident of the county for 30 days before the election.

A person not serving a sentence of incarceration as the result of a conviction of any indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.

HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE:

The registration deadline to vote in the next election is 21 days prior to Election Day.

REGISTER BY MAIL:

You can access forms by county on the NJ Divison of Elections website. They must be mailed back to your county clerk's offices by the deadline (21 days prior to Election Day).

These forms vary by county:

REGISTER IN PERSON:

Registration Application Forms are available from the Division of Elections, the Commissioners of Registration office in the County where you live, or from your Municipal Clerk.

Registration forms are also available at the Division of Motor Vehicle offices.

You can also register to vote at the same time you are applying for assistance or service at some of the state's agencies including WIC, the Office of Disability Services, and more.

Click here for more details.

VOTE BY MAIL:

All registered voters in New Jersey will receive a mail-in ballot this year. As of late September, they're currently being printed and delivered to addresses across the state. If you do not receive your mail-in ballot by October 12, the state's Attorney General says to contact your County Clerk. Click here for that information.

RETURNING YOUR MAIL-IN BALLOT:

It's as easy as vote, sign, return to cast your ballot this year. How you return your ballot is up to you.

Via mail: Your ballot must be postmarked on or before November 3 and be received by your County Board of Elections on November 10.

Via a Secure Drop Box: You can place your ballot in one of your county's secure ballot drop boxes by 8:00 pm on November 3. Click here for a list of locations across the state and to learn more about these secure drop boxes.

Via the Board of Elections Office: You can deliver your ballot in-person to your county's Board of Elections Office by 8:00 pm on November 3. Check their local hours by clicking here.

Via Your Polling Place: You can bring your ballot to your polling place by 8:00 pm on Election Day (November 3). Remember only you (the voter) may bring your ballot to your polling place on Election Day.

TRACKING YOUR MAIL-IN BALLOT:

You can track the status of your ballot on the State of New Jersey's Voter Information Portal. You'll be able to see when your ballot has been received by Election Officials. Tracking your ballot requires an account to be created on the NJ Voter Information System. Learn more by clicking here.

VOTING IN PERSON:

New Jersey does NOT offer early voting. In order to vote in person, you must show up at your polling place on Election Day.

You may choose to vote in person at your polling place this year between 6 am and 8 pm on Election Day (November 3).* Accommodations will be made for people with disabilities to use an accessible voting device.

However, because all ballots were sent via the mail this year, you will be given a provisional paper ballot at your polling place. Click here to confirm the location of your polling place. In fact, it's a good idea to double-check as it may have changed.

Don't forget, as mentioned above, you can return your vote-by-mail ballot AT your polling place on Election Day.