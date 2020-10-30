Middlesex County is Asking Residents to Not Lick Their Ballots

The election is right around the corner so hopefully everybody had already sent out their ballots. There is something we do need to talk about. On a normal envelope there is a sticky part on the back that glues it that when you lick it. According to nj.com one Jersey town is asking that you don't like that envelope!

I think we all need to remember that we are still in the middle of a pandemic! According to nj.com, Middlesex country is warning its residents about something a little different. The county posted up a video on their Facebook page about how to get that part to be glued shut. Instead of you actually licking the envelope, they are telling residents to use something such as a glue stick, or even a damp sponge to glue the envelope.

I thought it made complete sense why they wouldn’t want anyone to lick the envelope. First things first, we are still in the middle of a pandemic! Secondly, it’s kind of nasty. I know it is the easiest way, however, just think about all of the germs that are coming out of your mouth.

Kimberly Burnett told nj.com, “We ask that residents do not lick the envelope both for their protection and our staff’s protection, as we are in the midst of a global health pandemic with a virus which can be transmitted in many ways.”

As we know, the corona virus is spread through any respiratory droplets and small particles.