Is Eating While Driving Illegal in Pennsylvania?

We’re going to talk about something we’re all guilty of.

Eating while driving.

We’ve all been in a situation while driving where you were either working late, had a long commute or even just trying to save some time on a busy day. It’s easy to grab that bagel and hit the road, but is munching while driving illegal?

Come on, let’s admit it, we’ve all done this from time to time and I’m sure we can all admit it’s pretty distracting too.

Not only are you trying to focus on the road, but you’re trying to make sure the food doesn’t spill down the front of your shirt or fall on the floor. It’s a total mess.

The last time I ate while I was driving I kept feeling like I was doing something really wrong.

I would look over my shoulder to see if there were any cops nearby because something about it just felt totally illegal.

Does this happen to anyone besides me or are we all just normal and taking bites of food while driving while not thinking twice about the repercussions?

It feels really illegal to me personally to munch on a snack while driving, but is it? Here’s what we found out;

Is It Illegal to Eat Food While Driving in PA?

According to HillJustice.com, there are technically no laws against eating while driving, but Pennsylvania officials strongly discourage distracted driving in any form.

This includes texting, smoking, drinking, and of course, eating.

What's The Fine for Distracted Driving in Pennsylvania?

Distracting driving tickets start at about $50 in Pennsylvania but you’ll be charged with a summary offense, plus court costs, a surcharge, and other fees according to Trusted Choice.

So, is eating while driving really worth it?

Probably not. You may want to reconsider that fast-food stop on your road trip next time.

