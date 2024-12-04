Backyard chickens are becoming very common across Pennsylvania, with many people embracing the trend for fresh eggs, natural pest control, and even as unique pets.

The sight of a coop in the middle of a backyard or alongside a garden isn't really a strange thing to see in 2024.

Whether you’re in the city or the countryside, the idea of raising chickens has gained a lot of popularity among families looking for a taste of getting some fresh eggs in their own backyards.

Although it sounds like a great idea before you bring home a flock of clucking friends, it’s important to know the rules and they can vary a bit depending on where you live.

Where Is It Legal in Pennsylvania To Have Backyard Chickens?

The legalities of keeping backyard chickens in Pennsylvania are determined by local municipalities in Pennsylvania.

According to ChickenLaws.com, places like Philadelphia allow up to six hens but ban roosters to avoid noise issues.

Harrisburg, on the other hand, permits up to 10 chickens if your property meets the minimum lot size of 40,000 square feet, with coops set at least 75 feet from property lines.

Other towns, like Allentown and Lancaster, also allow backyard chickens but enforce their own restrictions, so checking your local ordinances is super important if this is something you're considering.

What Is The Process For Getting Backyard Chickens in Pennsylvania?

No matter where you live, state law comes into play as well. According to ACCDPA.org, Pennsylvania’s Clean Streams Law requires anyone keeping chickens to have a written Manure Management Plan. This plan ensures that chicken waste is disposed of properly to prevent water pollution in the area.

If you’re thinking about getting chickens, your first step is to contact your local zoning board or municipal office to confirm the rules. Some areas may require a permit, while others might have strict setbacks for coop placement.

Raising backyard chickens can be a fun and rewarding experience, but a little research will go a long way to make sure you stay on the right side of the law.

