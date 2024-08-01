Is it Illegal to Take Up More Than One Parking Space in NJ?

Of all the things to loathe about careless drivers, this HAS to be one of the worst.

No matter where you go, no matter what parking lot you're in, no matter how crowded it is, there's a chance you'll find someone with enough audacity or lack of self-awareness that will do a horrendous parking job by taking up more than one space. Ugh.

This can be especially true if the vehicle is large and wide. Some of those drivers may feel they're entitled to take up more than their share of space.

Not only is it infuriating, but it also has the potential of escalating into a heated confrontation that could very well turn into another legal matter.

So what happens if you run into a vehicle selfishly taking up more than one space? Can they actually be arrested or ticketed for that in New Jersey?

Is it illegal to park in more than one space in New Jersey?

While it may be an absolute bum move, there is no law in New Jersey that specifically prohibits taking up more than on space in a privately owned or public parking lot, according to Justia US Law.

However, it is illegal to park:

Within an intersection

On a crosswalk

Between a safety zone and the adjacent curb or within at least 20 feet of a point on the curb immediately opposite the end of a safety zone

In front of a driveway

Within 25 feet of a crosswalk

On a sidewalk

In a "No Parking" area (Duh.)

Within 50 feet of a stop sign

Within 10 feet of a fire hydrant

In a space reserved for persons with disabilities

On any bridge

Double parking

If you run into a jerk who's taking up more than their share of space, your best bet is to look for another parking spot, notify the place of business, or file a complaint with your local parking authorities. In some cases, they may get a ticket.

You could also try to calmly speak to the person without causing a quarrel. Just pray they're not a "Karen."

