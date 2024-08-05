Is it Illegal to Ride With Your Feet on the Dashboard in New Jersey?

Have you ever been driving in your car when you happen to glance in your rearview mirror to see someone's feet saying hello to you from inside the car behind you?

I'm always slightly taken aback when I see someone resting their feet on the dashboard in the passenger seat - especially if they're barefoot! Cringe!

Personally I would never allow someone to do this in my car. How dare you lounge so flamboyantly as I do all the driving!

It seems like one of those behaviors that feels illegal, even if we're not quite sure that it is. If a cop car pulled up next to you with your feet on the dash, wouldn't you feel the urge to slowly put them back down? It is potentially dangerous after all. We all know this.

...But is it illegal? Here's what you should know before you kick your feet up.

Is it illegal to ride with your feet resting on the dashboard in New Jersey?

Surprisingly, no. There is no law the specifically prohibits riding with your feet on the dash in New Jersey.

So could a cop pull you over if you have your dogs on the dash? While you probably won't be given a ticket, you could be given a warning. While it may be a comfortable position for road trips, especially in the summer, it is very dangerous.

Feet on the dash can lead to serious injury and death

If the vehicle you're riding in is involved in a collision while your feet are on the dash, you could be severely injured or killed. And that's with or without airbag deployment.

Car of road accident

Your legs could be suddenly pushed into your upper body and/or head with enough force to break bones. You don't want to be instantly folded like a lawn chair. Your body may never be the same.

On a matter of principle, it's also just plain disrespectful if it's not your car. We don't know where those feet have been!

Be safe - Feet off the dash!

