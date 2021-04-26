Are Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor dating?

The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live star was photographed with Bridgerton's breakout actress for the first time since dating rumors began to swirl earlier this year.

On Sunday (April 25), the alleged couple packed on the PDA while frolicking through a field in England, as seen in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

Davidson and Dynevor were officially first linked in March when a fan spotted them holding hands and hugging in Manchester, where Phoebe lives with her mom, actress Sally Dynevor.

Davidson also appeared to confirm the relationship in a recent Zoom interview with Marquette University students.

“I’m with my celebrity crush,” he said when asked to name his celebrity crush. “That is all I can speak on.”

The couple added to relationship speculation just last week when they wore identical necklaces featuring their initials during interviews.

“Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together,” a source told Us Weekly. “They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work … They’re not looking to rush things.”

“He makes her laugh. Pete is a good guy and definitely a charmer. He’s easy-going and fun to be around,” the insider added.

The King of Staten Island star was previously engaged to Ariana Grande and has been linked to celebrities including Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley.

The comedian will be playing The Ramones frontman Joey Ramone in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Mickey Leigh's book, I Slept With Joey Ramone.