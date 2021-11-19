It’s a Phil-Adele-Phia Weekend on 94.5 PST

This weekend, it's a: PHIL-ADELE-PHIA Weekend at 94.5 PST.

Adele is back! And the City of Brotherly Love is excited to celebrate her return. We'll be playing tracks from Adele's brand new album, '30,' all weekend long on 94.5 PST. We'll even play our favorite throwbacks from the pop star herself.

But wait! There's more. It'll culminate with Adele herself!

Adele will be joining 94.5 PST's Kayla Thomas and the PopCrush night show on Monday night! She'll be dishing on the album, her relationships, and more.

Be listening to PST this Monday night (November 22) after 8 pm for more!

