Jada Pinkett Smith Shaves Head Bald Following Struggle With Hair Loss (PHOTO)

Jada Pinkett Smith is rocking a bold new look these days.

On Monday (July 12), the actress debuted a completely shaved head on her Instagram.

"Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed," she captioned the selfie with her daughter, Willow Smith.

In the photo, Pinkett Smith pairs her bald look with a chartreuse sweater and bright pink lipstick, while her 20-year-old daughter leans into her chest.

Check out Pinkett Smith's bold hair change below.

Willow originally posted the pic with her mom, getting philosophical with her caption by writing, "a gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return."

Pinkett Smith has spoken out previously about her struggles with hair loss, particularly in a 2018 episode of the duo's Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. "It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my God, am I going bald?'" she said at the time.

"It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That's why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it," the actress continued. "My hair has been a big part of me. Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, 'Oh my God, I might not have that choice anymore.'"