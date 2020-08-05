Jake Paul’s House Raided by FBI

Jake Paul's home was raided by the FBI.

The YouTuber's Calabasas, California residence was searched by the FBI on Wednesday (August 5).

The reason for the surprise search is unknown. At this time, Paul has not responded to the surprise raid.

"The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation," the FBI told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. "The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned."

The FBI raid comes just two weeks after Paul held a large party at his house without social distancing or face masks.

Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub told ABC7 News that she was outraged by the large-scale gathering amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I was very upset that somebody would hold such an outrageous gathering in our community," she told the outlet.

She added that the city now has a policy of a $100 fine for those who are not wearing a face mask in public. "We're trying to do everything we can to get our numbers down and keep our community safe, and something like this just does the opposite," she concluded.