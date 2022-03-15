Jake Paul Offers Kanye West and Pete Davidson $60 Million to Box Each Other

Jake Paul has an interesting idea on how Kanye West and Pete Davidson can settle their beef. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has offered Kanye and Pete $30 million each to box one another.

Jake, who is the founder of boxing promotion company Most Valuable Promotions, hopped on his Twitter page on Monday (March 14) and proposed a $60 million celebrity boxing match between the Chicago rapper-producer and the Saturday Night Live comedian.

"My official @MostVpromotions offer for @kanyewest & Pete Davidson,” he tweeted. “I have $30m guaranteed for Kanye [and] $30m guaranteed for Pete."

He then added some more incentives: "+ PPV upside, money will be put in escrow before 6 round boxing match."

Jake concluded, "Let’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted."

Jake’s offer comes after Kanye blasted Pete, who is dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, for taunting him earlier this week by bragging about being in bed with Kim via text messages. In his since-deleted IG video featuring him praying, Kanye claims Pete is harassing him behind the scenes.

"The boyfriend texting me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife," he said with his eyes closed shut and in prayer-mode. "Publicly for a year-and-a-half I been dragged. How she not my wife, she don't have my last name. Now, he texting me talking about... bragging about how he's in bed with my wife. And I'm like, Well, who's watching my children? If he's texting me bragging about being in bed with my wife."

In another IG post, Kanye threatened to "hurt" comedian D.L. Hughley over the latter's comments that the Donda 2 creator is stalking Kim K. Hughley responded with a massive clapback to Yeezy’s threats.

"Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled?" he wrote on his Twitter account. "Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl... Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!! #TeamDl."

Hughley closed with, "#Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete from bustin one!! #TeamDl."

As for Jake Paul, he’s no stranger to challenging rappers to a boxing match. Last May, he offered 6ix9ine to jump in the ring with him. During a Q&A on Jake's Instagram Story, a fan asked him if he wants to fight the allegedly broke Brooklyn rapper. Jake said, "Yeah."

"I want to because he deserves to get his ass beat and I want to do it for all the people he's disrespected but honestly would be too easy and a 30 second fight + he wouldn't show up in the ring on the day of the fight but yes I would love to knock him out," he boasted.

6ix9ine caught wind of Jake's comment and responded to his challenge. "I think he's on steroids like his security guard who passed away," he wrote.

It’s unlikely if Ye or Pete will accept Jake’s offer to duke it out in the boxing ring but who knows, anything can happen.