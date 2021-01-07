Jeffree Star Addresses Kanye West Rumors in Needlessly Long YouTube Video, Says He Only Likes ‘Really Tall Men’

No, Kanye West and Jeffree Star are not having a passionate love affair and no, the makeup mogul is not the reason Kanye and Kim Kardashian are reportedly getting a divorce.

On Thursday (January 7), Star spoke out about the rumored romance between himself and the 43-year-old rapper in a 23-minute long YouTube video aptly titled, "Addressing The Kanye Situation."

“I’m single. I’m not sleeping with anyone. This is so weird… this is so stupid,” he laughed while scrolling through memes about the situation on Twitter.

“Let me just say this one time for any news outlet… I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny. So I guess if this is the start to my new year, happy new year," Star said, putting the rumors to rest.

In the video, the beauty YouTuber also admits that even though it is "weird" he understands why people pieced the random affair story together. He once attended a Kanye West concert and has even sung about him.

"In an old song of mine from 2009 called 'Bitch Please,' I say a line about Kanye. But it was very like Eminem. I mentioned like 50 celebrities,” he explained.

The exact lyric referencing the "Love Lockdown" singer goes: "Sucked off Kanye West / Now I'm one of the bros."

"Ya’ll have too much time on your hands," Star added, insinuating that the outlandish rumor and any evidence found was really a reach.

“If Kris Jenner orchestrated this whole thing… Happy New Year, sweetie girl,” he added, joking.

Watch Jeffree Star's full video addressing the Kanye West rumors, below.