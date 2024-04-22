The Hoboken Italian Festival Sets Dates For 2024 in New Jersey

This event may be the most stereotypical New Jersey event that I’ve seen, and I’m so here for it.

The Garden State is known for its Italian ties and there’s a celebration happening in Hoboken that is all things Italian. The Hoboken Italian Festival is one of the biggest festivals in the Tri-State area.

Their website describes this yearly event as a 4-day festival of food, music, rides, and fun. This festival is going down from September 5th to September 8th for 2024. The good news is that the festival is officially coming sooner than you think! You’ll get to enjoy so many amazing food vendors from the area.

From zeppoles to cannolis and pasta to pizza, all of your favorite Italian foods will be available while celebrating the Madonna Dei Martiri Festival in just a few months!

If you love all things Italian food, this is for sure the place you wanna be. They normally post the entire schedule of each day on their website, but for now, a lot of the events are still to be determined.

This looks like such a fun time full of Hoboken’s most famous Italian food spots and also just seems like it’s such a great way to get involved in the community.

Again, the festival is kicking off on September 5th and goes on every day until September 8th, so you have to start making plans now! It’ll all go down on Frank Sinatra Drive, Hoboken, NJ, according to their Facebook. You can also find more information on their website!

