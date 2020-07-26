Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 26, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 86° - 93° Winds From the West

10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 69° - 84°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 7:03a High

Sun 1:23p Low

Sun 7:35p High

Mon 1:34a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:27a High

Sun 12:57p Low

Sun 6:59p High

Mon 1:08a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:39a High

Sun 1:11p Low

Sun 7:11p High

Mon 1:22a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:31a High

Sun 12:53p Low

Sun 7:03p High

Mon 1:04a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 11:08a High

Sun 5:03p Low

Sun 11:40p High

Mon 5:14a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:10a High

Sun 1:13p Low

Sun 7:35p High

Mon 1:26a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 10:42a High

Sun 4:10p Low

Sun 11:14p High

Mon 4:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 7:36a High

Sun 1:58p Low

Sun 8:02p High

Mon 2:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:38a High

Sun 12:56p Low

Sun 7:06p High

Mon 1:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 7:03a High

Sun 1:27p Low

Sun 7:31p High

Mon 1:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:44a High

Sun 1:00p Low

Sun 7:12p High

Mon 1:17a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 7:38a High

Sun 2:00p Low

Sun 8:07p High

Mon 2:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).