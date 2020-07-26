Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 26, 2020

(Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature86° - 93°
WindsFrom the West
10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature69° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 7:03a		High
Sun 1:23p		Low
Sun 7:35p		High
Mon 1:34a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:27a		High
Sun 12:57p		Low
Sun 6:59p		High
Mon 1:08a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:39a		High
Sun 1:11p		Low
Sun 7:11p		High
Mon 1:22a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:31a		High
Sun 12:53p		Low
Sun 7:03p		High
Mon 1:04a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 11:08a		High
Sun 5:03p		Low
Sun 11:40p		High
Mon 5:14a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:10a		High
Sun 1:13p		Low
Sun 7:35p		High
Mon 1:26a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 10:42a		High
Sun 4:10p		Low
Sun 11:14p		High
Mon 4:21a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 7:36a		High
Sun 1:58p		Low
Sun 8:02p		High
Mon 2:13a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:38a		High
Sun 12:56p		Low
Sun 7:06p		High
Mon 1:07a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 7:03a		High
Sun 1:27p		Low
Sun 7:31p		High
Mon 1:40a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:44a		High
Sun 1:00p		Low
Sun 7:12p		High
Mon 1:17a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 7:38a		High
Sun 2:00p		Low
Sun 8:07p		High
Mon 2:19a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

