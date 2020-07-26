Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 26, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|86° - 93°
|Winds
|From the West
10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 7:03a
|High
Sun 1:23p
|Low
Sun 7:35p
|High
Mon 1:34a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:27a
|High
Sun 12:57p
|Low
Sun 6:59p
|High
Mon 1:08a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:39a
|High
Sun 1:11p
|Low
Sun 7:11p
|High
Mon 1:22a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:31a
|High
Sun 12:53p
|Low
Sun 7:03p
|High
Mon 1:04a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 11:08a
|High
Sun 5:03p
|Low
Sun 11:40p
|High
Mon 5:14a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:10a
|High
Sun 1:13p
|Low
Sun 7:35p
|High
Mon 1:26a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 10:42a
|High
Sun 4:10p
|Low
Sun 11:14p
|High
Mon 4:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 7:36a
|High
Sun 1:58p
|Low
Sun 8:02p
|High
Mon 2:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:38a
|High
Sun 12:56p
|Low
Sun 7:06p
|High
Mon 1:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 7:03a
|High
Sun 1:27p
|Low
Sun 7:31p
|High
Mon 1:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:44a
|High
Sun 1:00p
|Low
Sun 7:12p
|High
Mon 1:17a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 7:38a
|High
Sun 2:00p
|Low
Sun 8:07p
|High
Mon 2:19a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).