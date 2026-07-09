If you had plans to go to the Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering in Mercer County Park for Happy Hour with your friends, I'm sorry to let you know, it's been canceled.

Mercer County Boathouse Canceled July 9th Happy Hour

The Boathouse just made the call on social media because of likely storms in the area this evening. Mother Nature's been a beast this year for outdoor events. Between the heat and strong storms, many festivities throughout the area, including many America 250 events, were canceled. Check out the Instagram post below.

READ MORE: All invited to World Cup Watch Party in Mercer County Park July 11

The post reads in part, "Important Update: Tonight's Event is Cancelled. We have been watching the weather all week and waited as long as we could to make the call. After consulting with all parties involved and agreeing that it's too risky given the lightning, rain, and potential strong winds, it's in everyone's best interest to cancel tonight's live music and happy hour."

Get our free mobile app

These summer Happy Hours at the Mercer County Park boathouse have become very popular since they debuted a few years ago. Each week draws a big, outdoor crowd, so weather plays a big part in the plans. With outdoor food set up and a live band, the show can't go on in bad weather, and that's just what's forecasted for tonight, unfortunately.

READ MORE: Trenton-Mercer Airport welcoming another budget airline

Don't worry, there are plenty more planned. Check out the schedule below.

The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering via Facebook The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering via Facebook

Bad luck for the Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering. It was forced to cancel the past two Happy Hours as well, because of the weather. Last week, it was because of predicted storms, and the week before, it was because of the heatwave.