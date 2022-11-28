Joe Jonas Looks Back On Auditioning For ‘Spider-Man’

Was Joe Jonas almost in the Spider-Man suit? According to the singer, this is true.

In a new interview with Variety's Just for Variety podcast, Jonas revealed that he was once in the running to play the superhero on the big screen.

Speaking on his potential role in the 2012 movie movie The Amazing Spider-Man, he said: "I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it."

"Obviously, he was the right one. But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks and the director used to be a music video director. So I was like, 'I got an in here,'" he continued.

The director in question is Marc Webb, who has directed a myriad of music videos for such artists as Miley Cyrus and Maroon 5. However, he has also directed the films 500 Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man.

Later in the podcast, Jonas revealed that Spider-Man was not the only movie role that he tried out for and did not get.

"In the moment, you're destroyed or you're defeated. But you realize this person was brilliant," he said.

Across his foray into acting, Jonas has starred in such movies and shows as Zoolander 2, Camp Rock, and Jonas.

His most recent acting role is in the movie Devotion, where he plays Marty Goode and also contributes to the soundtrack. He appears on a song with Khalid called "Not Alone."