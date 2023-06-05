Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse surprised box-office experts with a bigger-than-expected $120.5 million opening weekend — the biggest opening so far this summer, topping even Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. One reason why, besides the audience’s love for the first Spider-Verse film, were some of the strongest reviews for any blockbuster since ... well, since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Across the Spider-Verse is receiving great word of mouth from paying audiences as well. In fact, after just a few days of release, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is already the highest-rated movie ever on the cinematic social media site Letterboxd. That’s not the highest-rated Spider-Man movie or the highest-rated Marvel movie, or the highest-rated movie ever.

Letterboxd confirmed the news in an Instagram post revealing the site’s current Top 20 list, where Across the Spider-Verse actually ranks ahead of classics like The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, Seven Samurai, Spirited Away, Yi Yi, The Dark Knight, Goodfellas, and the previous #1, Elem Klimov’s Come and See.

As of this writing Across the Spider-Verse has a 4.66 star average out of a possible five stars, with over 267,000 ratings from Letterboxd users. Those are almost-impossibly-positive scores. (Come and See has a 4.57 rating with 165,000+ reviews.) The first Into the Spider-Verse, which was one of the best reviewed movies of the decade, has a 4.45 average Letterboxd score out of 1.52 million user ratings.

The order of this Letterboxd Top 20 list could — and probably will — change, as more people see Across the Spider-Verse. The sky-high expectations set by these sorts of glowing reviews could result in some disappointment among some viewers, and with that some lower Letterboxd ratings. But even if that 4.66 score dips a little, Across the Spider-Verse is basically going to be one of the site’s top-rated movies for the foreseeable future.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will conclude its story on March 29, 2024. In the meantime, you can peruse the entire Letterboxd 250 Films List here.

