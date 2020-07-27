Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reportedly welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

According to TMZ, the Game of Thrones star gave birth Wednesday (July 22) at a hospital in Los Angeles. Though the couple has yet to announce the news on their own, the website reports they named their daughter Willa.

Sources also told Entertainment Tonight that the two are "already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

The singer and actress never publicly confirmed they were expecting a bundle of joy, but Turner and her growing baby bump were often seen around Los Angeles during her pregnancy... when she wasn't inside quarantining with Jonas.

In February, a source told Us Weekly that the two were thrilled to be welcoming their first baby soon. "Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie’s plan," the insider said. "They’ve always known they’ve wanted kids."

Jonas and Turner first spontaneously tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019 (Diplo shared footage of the pair's nuptials after the Billboard Awards) before getting married for a second time during a lavish ceremony in France the following month.

The new member of the Jonas family will join Kevin Jonas' two daughters — Valentina Angelina and Alena Rose, whom he shares with wife Danielle.