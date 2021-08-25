Johnson & Johnson Says COVID-19 Booster Shot Yields Promising Results

FILE - In this March 25, 2021 file photo, a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a refrigerator at a clinic in Washington state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) just announced that a booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccine has generated promising immune response in early stage clinical trials.

Johnson & Johnson made the announcement in a press release issued early Wednesday morning about their initial research of a vaccine booster shot.

The study found that those who received a booster shot of the vaccine — as part of the trial — generated virus-fighting antibodies "nine fold higher" than those seen after the initial dose.

The news, of course, is quite promising.

But today's announcement did not mention anything about the effects a booster shot may have in helping to fight the delta variant of COVID-19.

Johnson & Johnson says they're engaging with the FDA and other health authorities to discuss the possibility of a booster shot.

The CDC has previously said that those who received the J&J vaccine will probably need a booster dose, but they say that there is not enough data to formally recommend it at this time.

