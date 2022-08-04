JoJo Siwa Responds to Social Media Backlash, Clarifies Her Dislike of The Word ‘Lesbian’

After receiving backlash online, JoJo Siwa clarified her comments about disliking the term "lesbian."

On Friday (July 29), the Dance Moms alum responded to an inaccurate comment that a follower wrote, "That is not what happened. She called it a dirty word. She did nothing but insult us, my sexuality is not a dirty word."

The user was referring to an interview Siwa recently did with Yahoo! UK. "I don't like the word itself," Siwa told the outlet. "It's just like a lot. But I mean, at the end of the day, that's what I am. ... It's like the word moist. It's just like ... ugh!"

"I've been going through my comments and I just want to make something super clear: I never said that lesbian was a dirty word and I never, ever would say it was a dirty word because it is not," she said in her new TikTok. "It is not a bad word. It is not a slur and it is especially not a word that I am ashamed of saying or ashamed of identifying as by any means."

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant explained that she does not like the sound of the word, phonetically.

"I don't hate the word 'lesbian,' I just—whenever someone talks to me about my sexuality, I just say that I'm gay," she clarified. "It's not the word that flows off the tongue for me if that makes sense."

Siwa captioned the clip, "[Neither] my sexuality nor ANYONES is a dirty word."

The majority of comments on the TikTok were in support of the social media personality. Some fans noted that she just doesn't prefer the word but respects its connotations.