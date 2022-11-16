Post-Full House, Candace Cameron Bure has become known for her Christmas-themed movies on Hallmark, but now, she's moving to a much more controversial channel.

According to People, Bure told The Wall Street Journal that her new channel, the Great American Family network, will "keep traditional marriage at the core." Bure serves as the chief creative officer for the network.

"We share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with [GAM] is all about," Bure said in a statement about Great American Media, which owns Great American Family.

Bure left the Hallmark channel in April after they announced plans to include more diverse representation in their holiday films this year. She had worked with Hallmark for more than a decade.

JoJo Siwa slammed Bure's statement on Instagram.

"honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," she wrote, adding: "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

See below:

"Go off jojo!!!!!!!" Maddie Ziegler, Siwa's former Dance Moms co-star, commented.

Bure's Full House co-star, Jodie Sweetin, who played middle sister Stephanie Tanner on the show, also commented on Siwa's post with support.

"You know I love you," she wrote, alongside two red heart emojis.

Notably, Sweetin is known for supporting pro-choice movements, attending protests and openly supporting the LGBTQIA+ community. Her actions are in stark contrast to her on-screen sister, Bure.

Meanwhile, another celebrity called out Bure for her statements about excluding LGBTQIA+ representation on her new channel.

Hilarie Burton of One Tree Hill fame tweeted: "Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank."

"Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry ... Being LGBTQ isn’t a 'trend,'" she added in another tweet.

Warning: Tweet below contains harsh language.

The events that happened "a few months ago" that were mentioned in Siwa's caption refer to a TikTok in which Siwa named Bure as "the rudest celebrity" she'd ever met.

Bure responded with a video on Instagram, claiming the pair "had a great conversation" after Siwa's TikTok went viral. Fans had speculated that the reason for Siwa choosing Bure as the rudest celebrity had to do with her conservative and anti-LGBTQIA+ beliefs, but Bure claimed it stemmed from an awkward interaction at a premiere for Fuller House.