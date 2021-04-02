Angelina Jolie’s Dad Jon Voight Sends Message to Brad Pitt Amid Brangelina Divorce

Angelina Jolie's father Jon Voight sent a public message to Brad Pitt.

On Tuesday (March 30), Voight was stopped by paparazzi while out and about in Beverly Hills, California.

He was first asked about the current legal case between his daughter and Pitt, who are still attempting to figure out how to divide their assets, fortune and custody of their six children following their 2016 divorce filing. "I have no comment on it at the moment," he said.

When probed about any message he would have for his ex-son-in-law, he shared a message. "He [Brad] has had some difficulties with alcohol and I hope that he takes care of things and I pray for the guy. The kids are coping as best they can," he told the camera.

The reporter asked if he visited with his family during quarantine. "I don't want to talk too much about that," he responded.

Jolie filed for divorce almost five years ago after she alleged that Pitt assaulted their son Maddox while intoxicated. They were officially legally separated in April 2019, however, the divorce proceedings are ongoing.

On March 12, 2021, Jolie filed a new court document that formally accused him of domestic violence. The document states that she and their children are willing to offer "proof and authority in support" of the accusation. The alleged incident supposedly took place on a private jet

"Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn’t very flattering toward Brad," a source reported to Us Weekly. "He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support."

In November 2016, Pitt was cleared by Los Angeles' Department of Children and Family Services of the alleged child abuse. According to the outlet, Pitt has a "nonexistent" relationship with Maddox and Pax.